The 12 most expensive Chichester streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 17th Jan 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:31 BST
New figures reveal the priciest Chichester streets in which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 12 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1.8 million.

A property in Westlands Lane, Birdham, sold for £4,100,00 on July 4. Photo: Google

1. Westlands Lane - £4,100,000

A property in Westlands Lane, Birdham, sold for £4,100,00 on July 4. Photo: Google Photo: GoogleMaps

A property in Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester, sold for £3,430,445 on April 4. Photo: Google

2. Brandy Hole Lane - £3,430,445

A property in Brandy Hole Lane, Chichester, sold for £3,430,445 on April 4. Photo: Google Photo: GoogleMaps

A property in Halnaker sold for £2,750,000 on February 28. Photo: Google

3. Halnaker - £2,750,000

A property in Halnaker sold for £2,750,000 on February 28. Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps

A property in Downs Road, West Stoke, sold for £2,350,000 on August 15, Photo: Google

4. Downs Road - £2,350,000

A property in Downs Road, West Stoke, sold for £2,350,000 on August 15, Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps

