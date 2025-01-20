The 12 most expensive Midhurst streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 12 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £1million.
1. Sheep Lane - £2,050,000
A property in Sheep Lane, Midhurst, sold for £2,050,000 on June 24. Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps
2. Minsted Road - £1,650,000
A property in Minsted Road, Minsted, sold for £1,650,000 on January 25. Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps
3. Leggs Lane - £1,500,000
A property in Leggs Lane, Heyshott, sold for £1,500,000 on August 23. Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps
4. Mill Lane - £1,400,000
A property in Mill Lane, Stedham, sold for £1,400,000 on September 20. Photo: Google Photo: Google Maps
