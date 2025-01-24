The 13 least expensive Chichester area streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

The least expensive properties in the Chichester area sold in 2024

New figures reveal the cheapest Chichester area streets in which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 13 residential streets where properties were sold for less than than £220,000.

A property in Pinewood Way, Chichester, sold for £118,750 on March 8. Photo: Google Maps

A property in New Parade, Selsey, sold for £125,000 on May 20.. Photo: Google Maps

A property in Tern Crescent, Chichester, sold for £128,000 on April 12. Photo: Google Maps

A property in Gainsborough Drive, Selsey, sold for £167,500 on November 29. Photo: Google Maps