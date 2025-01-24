The 13 least expensive Chichester area streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024
New figures reveal the cheapest Chichester area streets in which properties were sold during 2024.
The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 13 residential streets where properties were sold for less than than £220,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.