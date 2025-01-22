The 13 most expensive Bognor Regis streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 13 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £900,000.
1. Sea Way, Middleton-on-Sea - £4,825,000
A property in Sea Way, Middleton-on-Sea sold for £4,825,000 on October 29. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
2. Shripney Road - £2,382,164
A property in Shripney Road sold for £2,382,164 on March 27, Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
3. Barnham Road - £1,200,000
A property in Barnham Road sold for £1,200,000 on April 22. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
4. Barrack Lane - £1,175,000
A property in Barrack Lane, Aldwick, sold for £1,175,000 on August 30. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps
