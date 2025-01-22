Bognor's 13 most expensive properties bought in 2024 are revealed. Photo: Neil CooperBognor's 13 most expensive properties bought in 2024 are revealed. Photo: Neil Cooper
Bognor's 13 most expensive properties bought in 2024 are revealed. Photo: Neil Cooper

The 13 most expensive Bognor Regis streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 13:38 GMT
New figures reveal the priciest Bognor Regis area streets in which properties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1-December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 13 residential streets where properties were sold for more than £900,000.

A property in Sea Way, Middleton-on-Sea sold for £4,825,000 on October 29. Photo: Google Maps

1. Sea Way, Middleton-on-Sea - £4,825,000

A property in Sea Way, Middleton-on-Sea sold for £4,825,000 on October 29. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Shripney Road sold for £2,382,164 on March 27, Photo: Google Maps

2. Shripney Road - £2,382,164

A property in Shripney Road sold for £2,382,164 on March 27, Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Barnham Road sold for £1,200,000 on April 22. Photo: Google Maps

3. Barnham Road - £1,200,000

A property in Barnham Road sold for £1,200,000 on April 22. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

A property in Barrack Lane, Aldwick, sold for £1,175,000 on August 30. Photo: Google Maps

4. Barrack Lane - £1,175,000

A property in Barrack Lane, Aldwick, sold for £1,175,000 on August 30. Photo: Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice