The British Kebab Awards has revealed that several restaurants from Sussex have made the semi-finalist shortlist.

The 13th edition of the prestigious event aims to honor culinary innovators and community champions who have ‘redefined the kebab experience’.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder and organizer of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The 13th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry. It’s an honor to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.”

The awards ceremony offers an evening of glamour and entertainment on Wednesday, February 26, at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel, London. Renowned culinary figures, influencers and dignitaries are set to celebrate the winners across categories including Best Kebab House, Best Newcomer and Outstanding Contribution to the Kebab Industry.

Dem Shish Restaurant Crawley has been shortlisted for Best Kebab Restaurant Regional in The British Kebab Awards. Photo: Google Street View

The shortlisted restaurants from Sussex are:

Ali Baba, 9 Southwick Square, Southwick – Best Delivery

E.G Charcoal Grill, 6 Railway Approach, East Grinstead – Best Delivery

Dem Shish Restaurant Crawley, Worth Road Crawley – Best Kebab Restaurant Regional

The 13th edition of the British Kebab Awards takes place on Wednesday, February 26, at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel, London

Mediterra Kitchen, 85 Boundary Road, Brighton and Hove – Best Kebab Restaurant Regional

Kambis, 107 Western Road, Brighton – Best Lebanese Restaurant and/or Takeaway

Bursa Kebab, 18 High Street, Newhaven – Best Takeaway Regional

Relish Turkish Restaurant, Bell Walk House Uckfield – Best Value Restaurant

Zeytin, 3 Denne Road, Horsham – Best Value Restaurant

Beelzebab, The Hope & Ruin, 11-12 Queens Road Brighton – Best Vegan Kebab (Restaurant or Takeaway)

Bonsai Plant Kitchen, 44-45 Baker Street, Brighton and Hove – Best Vegan Kebab (Restaurant or Takeaway)

Food for Friends, 17-18 Prince Albert Street, Brighton and Hove – Best Vegan Kebab (Restaurant or Takeaway)

Etci Kitchen Brighton, 47 Preston Street, Brighton – Customer Satisfication

Lavash, 60 North Street, Brighton – Customer Satisfication

Marleys Turkish Restaurant, 27-31 Langney Road, Eastbourne – Customer Satisfication

Shish, 42 Robertson Street, Hastings – Customer Satisfication

Aydo Restaurant, 3 The Waterfront, Brighton Marina – Fine Dining Restaurant

Dem Shish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, 85-87 South Street, Eastbourne – Fine Dining Restaurant

Marina Turkish Restaurant and Lounge, 12 The Waterfront, Eastbourne – Fine Dining Restaurant

The full list can be seen at britishkebabawards.co.uk/british-kebab-awards-2025-semi-finalists.