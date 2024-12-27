The 13th British Kebab Awards: Sussex semi-finalists revealed for prestigious event
The 13th edition of the prestigious event aims to honor culinary innovators and community champions who have ‘redefined the kebab experience’.
Ibrahim Dogus, founder and organizer of the British Kebab Awards, said: “The 13th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry. It’s an honor to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.”
The awards ceremony offers an evening of glamour and entertainment on Wednesday, February 26, at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel, London. Renowned culinary figures, influencers and dignitaries are set to celebrate the winners across categories including Best Kebab House, Best Newcomer and Outstanding Contribution to the Kebab Industry.
The shortlisted restaurants from Sussex are:
Ali Baba, 9 Southwick Square, Southwick – Best Delivery
E.G Charcoal Grill, 6 Railway Approach, East Grinstead – Best Delivery
Dem Shish Restaurant Crawley, Worth Road Crawley – Best Kebab Restaurant Regional
Mediterra Kitchen, 85 Boundary Road, Brighton and Hove – Best Kebab Restaurant Regional
Kambis, 107 Western Road, Brighton – Best Lebanese Restaurant and/or Takeaway
Bursa Kebab, 18 High Street, Newhaven – Best Takeaway Regional
Relish Turkish Restaurant, Bell Walk House Uckfield – Best Value Restaurant
Zeytin, 3 Denne Road, Horsham – Best Value Restaurant
Beelzebab, The Hope & Ruin, 11-12 Queens Road Brighton – Best Vegan Kebab (Restaurant or Takeaway)
Bonsai Plant Kitchen, 44-45 Baker Street, Brighton and Hove – Best Vegan Kebab (Restaurant or Takeaway)
Food for Friends, 17-18 Prince Albert Street, Brighton and Hove – Best Vegan Kebab (Restaurant or Takeaway)
Etci Kitchen Brighton, 47 Preston Street, Brighton – Customer Satisfication
Lavash, 60 North Street, Brighton – Customer Satisfication
Marleys Turkish Restaurant, 27-31 Langney Road, Eastbourne – Customer Satisfication
Shish, 42 Robertson Street, Hastings – Customer Satisfication
Aydo Restaurant, 3 The Waterfront, Brighton Marina – Fine Dining Restaurant
Dem Shish Restaurant & Cocktail Bar, 85-87 South Street, Eastbourne – Fine Dining Restaurant
Marina Turkish Restaurant and Lounge, 12 The Waterfront, Eastbourne – Fine Dining Restaurant
The full list can be seen at britishkebabawards.co.uk/british-kebab-awards-2025-semi-finalists.
