As the Apprentice is back on our TV screens with series 17 in full flow – we meet a former Collyer’s student now working for renowned video game studio Creative Assembly.

Who are you and what’s your job:

Samuel Corpez and I’m a Support Desk Technician.

What does a day at work look like for you?

Samuel Corpez joined CA as an apprentice

My day-to-day work primarily includes working on support tickets from employees – this can be anything from helping someone get access to a software system, or fixing an issue they are having with their computer.

I also set up our new starter kits – building the PCs to ensure they have the right hardware and the right graphics cards to be able to do their work. As we are dealing with creating video games, the requirements are really extensive! I also work with the wider IT team to monitor our security inbox, responding to any alerts from staff on phishing attacks which could put the business at risk, for example.

Why did you decide to join Creative Assembly, and on an apprenticeship?

At the end of my time at Collyer's 6th form, I had decided that I wanted to do an apprenticeship as I enjoyed my part-time job working at a sensor manufacturing company. There was a seminar about the degree apprenticeship program at Collyer’s which Creative Assembly were a part of. The course is a day release program over 4 years which provides students the opportunity to apply what they learn at university to their day-to-day Jobs. I grew up in Horsham and had been aware of the great reputation Creative Assembly has, so I felt this was a great opportunity for me.

Tell us about Creative Assembly:

Creative Assembly is the UK’s largest video games studio, with a flourishing headquarters based in Horsham, alongside a European studio in Bulgaria. They are developers of the multi-award-winning strategy franchise, Total War with the most recent title being the last in a trilogy in partnership with Games Workshop; Total War: Warhammer 3. Alongside this, they are the creators of the BAFTA-winning Alien: Isolation and are currently developing a sci-fi shooter game titled Hyenas. The studio is in their 36th year of operations and boasts 6 consecutive years of best place to work awards.

Why do we invest in apprentices? How can other people apply?

Apprentices and trainees are a valuable part of the talent strategy for any modern business – bringing in people at an early stage, where they have the right learning-mindset and values, means that you can support the development of expertise which will most benefit the future of your business. This is especially true in technology (and video games), where required skillsets are so specialised and the landscape is changing at such a fast pace due to innovations. Creative Assembly works closely with many local education establishments to help build soft and technical skills in their learners, and initiatives like apprenticeships, traineeships and scholarships are an extension of this. There is also a wider benefit; as a business these schemes provide an opportunity for aspiring leaders to mentor and develop their own skills and experience, so it’s a real win-win situation.

Why did Sam stand out?