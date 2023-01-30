The Apprentice...in Sussex: Meet the Polegate apprentice from UK Power Networks

A 21-year-old apprentice from Polegate has spoken about his journey since joining UK Power Networks.

UK Power Networks runs four apprenticeship programmes, lasting between two and four years with a combination of classroom and field-based training. A total of 188 apprentices have been trained through the company since 2017 with a 98 per cent retention rate.

Charlie Rabuszko said: “I joined UK Power Networks’ apprenticeship scheme as a trainee linesperson in September 2021 and am due to complete my apprenticeship in 2024. I’m learning to construct and maintain overhead power lines. It’s an important part of the network which brings electricity to local homes and businesses.”

Mr Rabuszko said he is ‘loving’ his apprenticeship.

Charlie Rabuszko. Picture from Nigel Bowles

He added: “It’s very enriching and good to know that we’re helping the public on a daily basis, which makes me feel great about the job I’m doing and how we are making a difference. It’s nice improving the network and upholding the company’s standards.”

Mr Rabuszko also spoke about the benefits of an apprenticeship.

The 21-year-old explained: “Apprenticeships are very useful and vastly different from working in an office, which doesn’t suit everyone. It’s not the way some people are made. For people who can’t wait to get outside, go for it and dive in.

"It’s great to be an apprentice with UK Power Networks, in particular, because it prides itself on health and safety, which was one of my concerns. It can feel daunting climbing up a pole in the wind and rain, working on the electricity, but we wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t safe.”

Engineering trainees team leader at UK Power Networks Lee Woods said: “What makes a good apprentice is a keen, willing attitude. We look for someone with that desire to learn more about our industry and enthusiasm for what they are learning.

"Charlie is a well-educated apprentice who knows what he wants and he will make an excellent linesperson when he qualifies and potentially an engineer. Nothing is too much trouble for Charlie. The colleagues he works with say he always gets involved. He has only been with us 18 months and has integrated well into the team. He will do very well when he qualifies.”

