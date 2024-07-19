The Baird Primary Academy pupil's artwork featured on Royal Academy's Young Artists Website

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Baird Primary Academy is delighted to announce a significant achievement by one of their exceptionally talented young artists, Cassia. Her remarkable piece, "Doggo Lisa," has been selected for display on the prestigious Royal Academy's Young Artists website.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This recognition is a testament to Cassia's creativity, dedication, and skill. The academy is incredibly proud of her accomplishment and are excited to see her talent celebrated on such a prominent platform.

The academy encourages everyone to support Cassia in this fantastic opportunity by voting for her artwork, "Doggo Lisa."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The piece with the most votes will earn an art materials voucher, benefiting both Cassia and the academy. Your vote can make a substantial difference in her artistic journey and the academy's creative resources.

'Doggo Lisa' by Cassia at The Baird Primary Academy

To vote, please visit the Royal Academy's Young Artists website and search for "Doggo Lisa." Every vote counts and brings Cassia one step closer to this well-deserved recognition.

You can vote by visiting the following link: t.co/oVrbFzQ5Bo

The Baird Primary Academy express their thank you for supporting their young artist and helping promote creativity in the academy.

Well done, Cassia!