The Baird Primary Academy pupil's artwork featured on Royal Academy's Young Artists Website
This recognition is a testament to Cassia's creativity, dedication, and skill. The academy is incredibly proud of her accomplishment and are excited to see her talent celebrated on such a prominent platform.
The academy encourages everyone to support Cassia in this fantastic opportunity by voting for her artwork, "Doggo Lisa."
The piece with the most votes will earn an art materials voucher, benefiting both Cassia and the academy. Your vote can make a substantial difference in her artistic journey and the academy's creative resources.
To vote, please visit the Royal Academy's Young Artists website and search for "Doggo Lisa." Every vote counts and brings Cassia one step closer to this well-deserved recognition.
You can vote by visiting the following link: t.co/oVrbFzQ5Bo
The Baird Primary Academy express their thank you for supporting their young artist and helping promote creativity in the academy.
Well done, Cassia!
