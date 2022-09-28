The best barges, narrow boats and houseboats on for sale in the Chichester area
Here are some of the most beautiful barges, the nicest narrow boats and the most homely houseboats currently for sale in the Chichester area.
With Chichester Harbour being right on the doorstep there’s plenty of opportunity for residents of Chichester to ditch solid foundations and opt for a life on the water including these three currently for sale on Zoopla.
With prices from £145,000 these properties at Chichester Marina are not only picturesque but also price effective.
The first is a contemporary 1 bed houseboat in Chichester Marina, priced at £145,000 which boasts a decking area, kitchenette and full shower room.
The second is an exceptional; 28ft 2 bed houseboat in Chichester Marina priced at £150,000 which boasts a saloon with bi-fold doors and bespoke awning, a well equipped kitchen and full wetroom and two berths with porthole windows
The third is a brand new 2 bed houseboat on Chichester Canal priced at £375,000 adjacent to Premier Marina's Chichester Marina featuring an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, two bedrooms and a luxury bathroom with walk in shower.
credit Zoopla