With Chichester Harbour being right on the doorstep there’s plenty of opportunity for residents of Chichester to ditch solid foundations and opt for a life on the water including these three currently for sale on Zoopla.

With prices from £145,000 these properties at Chichester Marina are not only picturesque but also price effective.

The first is a contemporary 1 bed houseboat in Chichester Marina, priced at £145,000 which boasts a decking area, kitchenette and full shower room.

The second is an exceptional; 28ft 2 bed houseboat in Chichester Marina priced at £150,000 which boasts a saloon with bi-fold doors and bespoke awning, a well equipped kitchen and full wetroom and two berths with porthole windows

The third is a brand new 2 bed houseboat on Chichester Canal priced at £375,000 adjacent to Premier Marina's Chichester Marina featuring an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, two bedrooms and a luxury bathroom with walk in shower.

