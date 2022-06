Schools and street parties, parades and performances, dances and deserts were all part of our Jubilee celebrations over the weekend, with West Sussex coming together to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years as Queen of England .

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thankfully the weather was (mostly) fit for royalty as residents from Chichester and the surrounding areas took advantage of the warm weather to come together and raise a glasses (and drinking plenty more) in honour of the Queen.