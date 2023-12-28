The Big Dip returns: all you need to know about the New Years Day swim in the Witterings

The Big Dip is back in The Witterings this year, and swimmers from across Chichester and beyond will be flocking to the beach for a New Years Day swim.

The New Year's Day Dip in 2022. Photo: Chris Hatton.

Although it’s just days away, there’s still time to sign up, and swimmers hoping to take part are asked to pre-register online.

Once that’s done, the dip itself will take place kick off at 11.30am, but participants should aim to get there between 9am and 11am to get checked in. The earlier the better, organisers say, since it tends to get busy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad