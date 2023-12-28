The Big Dip returns: all you need to know about the New Years Day swim in the Witterings
Although it’s just days away, there’s still time to sign up, and swimmers hoping to take part are asked to pre-register online.
Once that’s done, the dip itself will take place kick off at 11.30am, but participants should aim to get there between 9am and 11am to get checked in. The earlier the better, organisers say, since it tends to get busy!
Each dipper is asked to donate £10 to take part, and they can fundraise more if they’d like. All money raised will go towards the 1st Birdham and Witterings Scout Group, allowing them to continue to provide services to the young people of the area over the year to come.