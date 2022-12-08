The Met Office has predicted several days of freezing weather in Mid Sussex after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently issued a ‘Level 3 - Cold Weather Action’ for the UK.

The Met Office said temperatures could drop as low as -5°C in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Hassocks during the evenings and early mornings until about Wednesday, December 14.

Snow has not been forecast yet but there is a risk of ice on the roads. The Met Office added that the severe weather is due to cold air from the Arctic crossing the UK.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “As an Arctic maritime airmass settles across the UK temperatures will fall with widespread overnight frosts, severe in places, and daytime temperatures only a few degrees above freezing. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells.”

Frosty plants and trees in Sussex. Photo by Steve Robards, SR2212081

Mid Sussex District Council already has advice for residents about snow and ice clearance.

A spokesperson said: “Clear snow when it’s fresh as it’s easier to move. Do not use hot water as it can re-freeze making conditions more dangerous. Table salt or dishwasher salt can be used to melt snow and ice. Apply salt sparingly – a tablespoonful can treat a square metre of ice. Sand, grit or ash can be used to provide more grip but it will also leave a mess when the snow melts. Support your neighbours.”

The council warned that adverse weather conditions can be life threatening to people who are less likely to look out for themselves. They urged people who think their neighbours might struggle in the cold weather to call in on them to make sure they have enough food and warmth.

Mid Sussex District Council also provides equipment for local volunteers to clear ice and snow from pavements and residents are advised to contact their Town of Parish Council if they would like to volunteer.

The council added that West Sussex County Council is responsible for maintaining public highways during times of adverse weather. Visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel.

