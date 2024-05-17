The fitness coach visited Parklands Junior and Infants Schools, in Hampden Park, as part of his mission to ‘get kids moving’.

Pupils from Reception to Year 6 joined in with the high-energy workout session in the school hall which was transformed into a gym for the visit.

Joe – also known as The Body Coach – became a household favourite during the Covid-19 lockdowns with his online fitness videos. As children were unable to attend school, families across the nation tuned in each morning to join in with ‘P.E with Joe’.

Alex Jewell, assistant headteacher at the Parklands Federation, said: “The Parkland Federation was one of the lucky schools chosen for Joe's nationwide tour, aiming to inspire children to lead active lifestyles. Judging by the smiles and energetic participation, it seems The Body Coach's mission was a smashing success!

"There were jumping jacks, high knees, and plenty of air punches, all with Joe's signature enthusiasm keeping the energy levels high.

"Even the staff couldn't resist joining in the fun!”

After the workout, pupils joined in with a Q&A and took the opportunity to ask questions about The Body Coach’s favourite healthy foods, the best exercises to do at home, and how he got started on his fitness journey.

Miss Jewell added: “Joe answered each question with his usual infectious positivity, encouraging the children to embrace healthy habits and discover the joy of movement.

"The children weren't the only ones who were excited about meeting Joe! Luna and Star, the school's llamas, also enjoyed welcoming The Body Coach to the school.”

Before his visit to the school, Joe also led more than a hundred residents along the seafront on a 5km jog.

1 . The Body Coach Joe Wicks visits Eastbourne on UK schools tour Joe at Parklands Photo: The Parkland Federation

2 . The Body Coach Joe Wicks visits Eastbourne on UK schools tour Children were delighted by the visit Photo: The Parkland Federation

3 . The Body Coach Joe Wicks visits Eastbourne on UK schools tour The Body Coach with the school's resident llama Photo: The Parkland Federation