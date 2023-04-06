Edit Account-Sign Out
The Chase on ITV: Could you have correctly answered this question about Bognor Regis in Britain's top TV quiz show?

ITV’S The Chase is the most successful long-running quiz show on mainstream television hosted by the brilliantly witty Bradley Walsh. Four contestants seek to ‘out run’ a quiz expert known as The Chaser to take home a share of a big cash prize.

Gary Shipton
By Gary Shipton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:54 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 06:55 BST

The questions are tough and the six potential chasers – one appears at random on each show – are amongst the top quizzers in the world. So the contestants, who work through three stages, are rarely successful.

In the show broadcast on April 5, 2023, the chaser was Darragh Ennis and he was on sparkling form wiping out all four contestants.

One question in the middle section of the programme – a multiple choice series of testers known as the Head to Head round – featured a real poser about Bognor Regis in West Sussex. Darragh correctly answered it … but the contestant was less successful.

Darragh Ennis - one of the chasers on ITV's mega successful The Chase - he was on cracking form correctly answering this question unlike the contestant.Darragh Ennis - one of the chasers on ITV's mega successful The Chase - he was on cracking form correctly answering this question unlike the contestant.
Darragh Ennis - one of the chasers on ITV's mega successful The Chase - he was on cracking form correctly answering this question unlike the contestant.

Could you get it right?

The question was: ‘A view of Bognor Regis inspired the music for what long-running radio programme?’

The three possible answers were: Just a Minute; The Archers; or Desert Island Discs.

The contestant opted for the second of these … but was wrong.

The correct solution was Desert Island Discs.

According to Wikipedia, British composer Eric Coates was inspired to compose By the Sleepy Lagoon in 1930 while overlooking the beach in West Sussex. His son, Austin Coates, later remembered: “It was inspired in a very curious way and not by what you might expect. It was inspired by the view on a warm, still summer evening looking across the "lagoon" from the east beach at Selsey towards Bognor Regis. It's a pebble beach leading steeply down, and the sea at that time is an incredibly deep blue of the Pacific. It was that impression, looking across at Bognor, which looked pink—almost like an enchanted city with the blue of the Downs behind it—that gave him the idea for the Sleepy Lagoon. He didn't write it there; he scribbled it down, as he used to, at extreme speed, and then simply took it back with him to London where he wrote and orchestrated it.”

