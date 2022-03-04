The cheapest garages to get petrol in Chichester today

With petrol and diesel prices at a record high - and price being affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - we had a look at where to buy the cheapest petrol in the city.

According to petrolmap.co.uk petrol is 151.9p at the Texaco Summersdale garage in Lavant Road.

Premium petrol here is 152.9p. Diesel is 151p and premium diesel is 156.9p.

Eddie Mitchell

At Sainsbury's in Westhampnett road it is 152p, diesel is 153p.

At Tesco Extra in Fishbourne Road east petrol is 154.9p, diesel is 155.9p

For premium petrol, you can expect to pay 149.9p at Esso in Hewarts Lane.

At the Esso garage in Selsey Road, the price of premium petrol is 155.9p