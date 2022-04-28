The Chi Pod: A welcome return from the podcast that celebrates Chichester

A special 're-introductory' edition has been launched this week and is set to showcase the voices behind some of the great independent businesses in The Hornet.

Duncan met with the people behind The Electric Lady, Time Machine Records, The Hornet Alehouse and Sussex Cleaners.

Founder and host Duncan Barkes said: “I trialled The Chi Pod at the height of the pandemic as a way of showcasing what local people, organisations and businesses were up to in Chichester and the response was great.

Founder and host of The Chi Pod Duncan Barkes

“The spoken word is such a powerful force and I now feel the time is right to bring back the podcast with a focus on independent businesses, interesting people and arts and lifestyle information.

"This is about super-serving the people of Chichester with their very own audio on demand podcast and flying the flag for the city.”

You can find the latest episode by visiting thechipod.co.uk or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.