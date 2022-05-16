The Chi Pod: Latest episode of podcast celebrating Chichester is released

The latest edition of The Chi Pod, the podcast all about Chichester, has just been released by local broadcaster and journalist Duncan Barkes.

By Joe Stack
Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:28 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 4:28 pm

You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Deezer, just search for ‘The Chi Pod’ then freely subscribe or follow the podcast so you never miss an edition. You can also listen to it at thechipod.co.ukDuncan talks to Ben Cross about his ‘British Flowers Rock’ campaign and also gets the latest about Chichester Pride from co-chair Dawn Gracie.The new album by local rock royalty Deborah Bonham and Peter Bullick has just been released and Duncan talks to Debs and Peter about how they recorded it locally and their forthcoming gigs.Plus, The Chi Pod was present when micro-pub The Hornet Alehouse received an award for pub of the year in Western Sussex. Hear all about it on the latest edition of The Chi Pod.Find out more about The Chi Pod at thechipod.co.uk or email [email protected]

The Chi Pod host Duncan Barkes
Ben Cross of British Flowers Rock