The Chi Pod: Podcast about all things Chichester releases August episode

Duncan talks to Roger Gibson, Artistic Director of the Chichester International Film Festival, about this year’s festival and what it takes to put such an event together.

There’s another session in the gym with Archie Cunningham of CrossFit Chichester and Nathan Evans of St Wilfrid’s Hospice tells Duncan all about September’s Moonlight Walk and how the team behind it need your help.

Plus, hear more about the subsidised trees available for your community from Chichester District Council.

Listen to the latest edition at thechipod.co.uk and find it on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Deezer.