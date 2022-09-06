The Chi Pod: September edition of Chichester-centric podcast out now

Podcast host Duncan Barkes talks to Chichester writer and photographer Rachel Poulton about her current publication 'Unseen 2 - Lifting the Veil in Kingly Vale'.

The Hornet Alehouse has won a Sussex-wide award as Pub of the Year to add to their ever-growing trophy cabinet. Duncan chats to owner Glenn Johnson about their latest sucess and they also talk about the Chichester pub scene and the growing market of sour beers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Archie Cunningham of CrossFit Chichester joins the podcast once again to discuss the importance of fitness on our mental well-being and there's a reminder of the Help With Finances section that features on the Chichester District Council website.

The Chi Pod host, Duncan Barkes

You can listen to The Chi Pod at thechipod.co.uk and also find out it on the following podcast platforms: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer and Google Podcasts.