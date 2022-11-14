Podcast host Duncan Barkes hears about the latest plans from Trust Director Clare De Bathe. He also talks to Learning and Heritage Coordinator Nina Boden about the history and activities taking place at the Graylingwell Chapel. Plus, there's health and wellbeing chat and a look at what activities are happening at The Pavilion, with Project Coordinator Cecilie Jacobsen.

The Chi Pod is available to freely listen to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Deezer. You can also listen to it on the website - thechipod.co.uk

Duncan Barkes said: "It's clear to me that the work of the Chichester Community Development Trust is having a significant and positive impact in Chichester and will do for many years to come. I urge people to listen to this special episode of The Chi Pod as it really outlines the many activities available at the Graylingwell site for all of us to take part in and benefit from."