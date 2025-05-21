The Conquest Hospital at Hastings has new equipment thanks to generous donation

Donation of new surgical equipment to the Conquest Hospital

The Friends of Conquest Hospital recently purchased two new Karl Storz Stack Systems for the Gynaecology and Colorectal departments for use in outpatients and theatre at the Conquest Hospital.

The 3D stereoscopic equipment replaces the existing 2D equipment.

Jo Clark, from the Friends of the Conquest Hospital, said: “A huge thanks goes to The Valerie Evelyn Morant Trust, The League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital, The Magdalen & Lasher Charity and The Friends of Rye, Winchelsea & District Memorial Hospital which along with the funds raised at last year’s Horse Show Event and other private donations enabled us to purchase this new equipment.

“The new stack systems comprises all the equipment needed to perform keyhole laparoscopic diagnostic and surgical procedures. The ultra-high 4k capability gives significantly better image resolution and the 3D stereoscopic capability gives the surgeon improved spatial orientation during procedures.

"This makes performing laparoscopic procedures faster and safer, reducing the risk of surgical complications. In particular, 3D imaging combined with intravenous fluorescent green dye helps to locate the ureters accurately during surgery, reducing the risk of ureteric damage which can lead to sepsis and kidney damage.

“We are delighted that this equipment is now in use at the hospital and making a real difference to patients.”

Pictured are the surgical team and some of the Trustees of the Friends of Conquest Hospital and a representative from The League of Friends of the Bexhill Hospital.