'The council should be proud of having a home like this' - Families fight to save specialist Worthing care home from closure

Families whose loved ones are looked after by dementia-specialists, at a ‘hidden gem’ care home in Worthing, have launched a campaign to save it from closure.

West Sussex County Council is proposing to stop providing services at New Tyne care home in Worthing, and support existing residents into alternative care and staff into alternative employment.

The council said its proposals for the future of the care home, in Durrington Lane, will be scrutinised, as part of plans to ‘develop long-term sustainable adult social care’.

After being informed of the possible closure, families of residents affected have set up a petition to save the specialist dementia care home.

Relatives of residents say the closure would be devastating.

Among them are Jo Keyse and Sarah Elliott, who spoke to Sussex World on behalf of their 84-year-old auntie, Patricia Harlow.

Jo and Sarah spoke passionately about the role New Tyne has played in Pat’s care.

Pat’s great-niece Sarah said: “Our aunt Pat has Lewy body dementia (LBD) and she was absolutely petrified in her own home. She would be cowering in the corner due to her hallucinations.

Sarah Elliott pictured with her great-aunt, Patricia Harlow at New Tyne care home in Durrington Lane, Worthing.

"We moved into New Tyne and, within a couple of days, Pat just was able to be really calm and talk about her hallucinations with us and the staff.

"The staff were really good with her. She just thrived in this home.”

Sarah said this is the ‘only care home of its kind’ in West Sussex.

“You think you will never be truly satisfied with a home – and we didn't think we ever would be – and then we came across this incredible place,” she added. “I've never been so happy.

Patricia Harlow has 'thrived' after moving to New Tyne care home in Worthing

"It just feels like a hidden gem that people just don't know about.

"The staff make all us feel like family. You ring the doorbell and straight away there's smiles plastered on their faces welcoming you in.

"Then you ask about Pat, and they can update you in great detail. They know her little quirks and all her individual needs, which they do with all the residents.

"You just feel completely at ease and safe with them.

“It is not just about our relative being there. It's just this home is incredible. Even if Pat wasn’t there, we would not stop the fight for this care home.”

Pat’s niece Jo said the home has been a ‘lifesaver’ for so many families.

"The staff are so amazing,” she said. “They're dedicated – some of them have been there 40 years. They've dedicated their lives to looking after people with dementia.

“They are very knowledgeable and very caring.

"There is a personal, sentimental touch, where we don’t feel we are away from Pat too long as we are in constant contact.

“They staff are devastated, as we all are.

“The council should be proud of having a home like this. Unfortunately, a lot of this world runs around money and funding.”

The home is managed directly by West Sussex County Council and currently supports 13 older people with dementia.

The council said its proposal is ‘based on a comprehensive review’ of the viability of continuing to run services at the home.

"It found the costs outweigh those of commissioning care from larger providers, and that there are enough places nearby to meet current and future needs,” the council added.

The matter was discussed by West Sussex County Council’s Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday (September 17).

After a discussion which continued for more than 90 minutes, members voted in favour of ensuring that there is a full consultation with residents and families – before any decision is made.

The final decision will be taken by councillor Amanda Jupp – the council’s cabinet member for adults’ services – and will be subject to the ‘regular call-in period’.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “If a decision is made, every resident will be supported to move to a suitable alternative home. Our teams have a lot of experience supporting people to move to alternative care, sometimes in urgent, emergency situations.

"We take a personalised approach, working with the individual, their families and carers, to assess their preferences, needs, capabilities, strengths, and best interests, and determine the alternatives. This could include remaining in the area or possibly moving somewhere to be closer to loved ones.

"In all we do, we put the individual at the centre of our plans, ensuring their families are fully involved, and proceed with dignity, empathy and respect.”

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition to keep the care home open.

The petition, started by Daniel Sartin, read: “New Tyne is not just a care home; it's a community and a deeply special place where love and care has created a home for vulnerable, elderly residents living with dementia. The news that New Tyne is threatened with closure is hugely concerning for the residents who have made it their sanctuary as well as their families.

"The impact of closing such a facility is immeasurable. New Tyne's residents have built their lives here, and relocating them can have detrimental effects on their well-being. Studies have shown that continuity and familiarity in living conditions are critical for people with dementia. Moving them increases rates of anxiety and confusion, morbidity and mortality.

"Losing New Tyne would mean stripping away the sense of safety, stability, and community that residents have come to rely upon. With an aging population, specialised dementia care homes like New Tyne are not just necessary; they are vital. In the UK, it is estimated that there are over 850,000 people living with dementia, and this number is expected to rise, highlighting the urgent need for preserving existing care facilities.

"New Tyne has a dedicated team of professionals who are highly trained in dementia care, fostering personalised and compassionate support. Relocating residents to non-specialised facilities could lead to a decrease in the quality of care and possibly overburden other local services.

"We urge West Sussex County Council to reconsider the closure of New Tyne. Let's work together to find a sustainable solution that keeps the doors open for the residents who call it home.

"Sign this petition to stand up for the residents of New Tyne. They deserve to continue living in a place filled with compassion, understanding and stability. Every signature counts in our mission to keep New Tyne open and protect our vulnerable members of the community.”

To sign the petition, visit: https://www.change.org/p/save-new-tyne-dementia-care-home-in-worthing