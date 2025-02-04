Big changes are coming to one of Worthing’s cinemas.

Extensive renovations are beginning at The Dome, on Worthing seafront, with the beloved Screen 2 being revamped alongside the installation of a brand-new fourth auditorium.

A spokeperson said: “This exciting development underscores our commitment to delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience to the Worthing community.

“As our town continues to thrive, these upgrades are designed to enhance The Dome’s offer to all cinema-goers. Both Screen 2 and the new auditorium will feature plush, comfortable seating, state-of-the-art laser projection, and immersive Dolby 7.1 surround sound technology.

“This expansion follows the recent installation of a state-of-the-art 4K laser projector in Screen 1, further reinforcing our dedication to combining modern technology with the timeless charm of our iconic art-nouveau design.

“The addition of a new screen not only broadens our technical capabilities but also significantly enhances our programming. The Dome will now be better equipped to offer a more diverse array of cinematic experiences—from blockbuster hits to operatic performances and live theatre, ensuring that there is truly something for everyone.

“For more information on our renovation progress and upcoming programming, please visit our website and stay tuned to our socials for more content as the works progress.”