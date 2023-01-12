An Eastbourne group has been trying to spearhead the ‘revival’ of the local music scene for the younger generation.

Caine Hemmingway, who co-founded Eastbourne Music Collective (EMC) in March 2022 with his partner Nancy Williams and Andrew Winter, said the trio wanted to change the local music scene for the better.

He added: “10-15 years ago there was quite a vibrant music scene in Eastbourne and we came to the decision to stimulate and have a revival of that music scene at a grassroots level.”

Mr Hemmingway explained that a lot of venues don’t want ‘louder, alternative music’ being performed and the EMC, which supports artists of all genres, is hoping to change this.

Caine Hemmingway and Nancy Williams' band Street Grease playing at a gig EMC put on at the Grove Theatre. Picture from John Hesse

The musician added: “We have a skillful, talented pool of musicians in the town, young to old, and without a group for these bands and artists being able to help we are just shoving them out to London, to Brighton, to Hastings. It’s sad.

“We need to have the venues to put these bands on a stage and to bring people from Hastings, Brighton and London into our town.”

Mr Hemmingway said if there were more gigs in Eastbourne then more people would visit the town and spend money with local businesses.

He added: “It’s important that EMC or a group like us is around because we are trying to stimulate the music scene, and you know what? It’s happening."

EMC does not operate for any profit and any money made is reinvested in music equipment.

Mr Hemmingway said: “Our five-year plan is to open a venue in Eastbourne to be able to have a little more control and stability with being able to put on gigs.

“A lot of the younger bands have grown up through Covid and have lost that experience of going to gigs.”

EMC has also collaborated with Your Eastbourne BID and Eastbourne Borough Council to arrange the Green Light Music Festival – which has been designed to showcase the range of local talent through a set of mainly free performances across multiple town centre locations.

The festival will run from February 23-25.

