The eight best cheap days out in West Sussex: what families can do on a budget over half-term

So, with half-term fast approaching, we’ve had a look at eight places you could go for less than £5 over the next week.

West Sussex is home to many parks, walks, nature reserves, museums, community run attractions and local history sites.

Here are eight of the best:

1) Horsham Museum – free entry

Horsham Museum & Art Gallery has a fascinating collection of objects relating to Horsham and the district, dating back to 1893. A spokesperson at horshammuseum.org/collections said: “The museum catalogues items in the collections to the nationally agreed SPECTRUM standard. We are currently working on a back-cataloguing project, making our collections more easily accessible to all.”

2) Pulborough Brooks – RSPB Members free, adults £5, children £2.50, students £3, 16-24-year-olds free

Pulborough Brooks is in the Arun Valley and has beautiful views across to the South Downs. A spokesperson at www.rspb.org.uk/days-out/reserves/pulborough-brooks said: “This reserve is set in one of the richest areas for nature in the country. Our family-friendly nature reserve is home to some wonderful wildlife, with fun trails to explore. Experience the magic of a springtime walk where you’ll be serenaded by a choir of warblers and our virtuoso performer the Nightingale. Meanwhile on the wetlands Lapwings will be displaying acrobatically in the air.”

3) Arundel Park and River Arun – free

Arundel Park’s River Arun Circular Loop is an easy and fun 9km (5.6-mile) route. There is free on-street parking along Mill Road, and Pay & Display parking in Mill Road Car Park, Mill Road. Discover Sussex said the walk starts at Swanbourne Lake in Arundel goes through Arundel Park onto the Monarch’s Way. People can find out more at discoversussex.org/walks/medium-walks/arundel-park-river-arun.

4) Worthing Beach and Pier – free

This excellent beach is not as busy as Brighton and is close to a wonderful range of high street shops. Families on a budget will love the 2p and 10p slot machines on the pier and a variety of traditional games. The Waterwise Playground is great for kids and can be found opposite Wallace Avenue.

5) Chichester Cathedral – free (suggested £5 donation)

This stunning 950-year-old cathedral is ‘a living, working place of worship’. There are guided tours of the Cathedral at 11.30am and 2.30pm, Monday to Saturday inclusive (£6 per person, under 12s free, tickets can be purchased in person on the day). The website says: “2025 will mark 950 years since our Cathedral was moved from Selsey to Chichester. It’s an anniversary that’s significant not only for the Cathedral, but for the life of the whole Diocese and for the Christian faith in Sussex.”

6) South Downs Way – free

The brilliant South Downs Way is 100 miles long from Winchester to Eastbourne and there is plenty of wonderful wildlife to see. Recommended places where you could get onto the trail for a great day of walking and fresh air include: Storrington, Amberley, Bramber and Steyning.

7) Steyning High Street – free

Steyning has arguably the prettiest High Street in West Sussex with a variety of great shops, including charity shops with a range of unique finds. Visit South East England said the town is ‘rich in history, with scores of timber-framed buildings in and around the ancient High Street, and its excellent museum’.

8) Bramber – free

Near to Steyning is the delightful village of Bramber. People can see St Nicholas Church, go on walk along the River Adur, or enjoy Bramber Brooks Nature Reserve. Horsham District Council said: “Stretching over 40 acres, from the foot of Bramber Castle across to the River Adur, the site (Bramber Brooks Nature Reserve) is a special one of both natural and archaeological importance. Formerly a floodplain, the brooks now form part of the larger River Adur Water Meadows Local Wildlife Site, valuable for its wetland plants. Within the Reserve is a Scheduled Ancient Monument, containing some of the only undisturbed medieval salterns along the south coast.”

