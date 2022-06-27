Experts John Nicholson and Gordon Patrick valued treasures that people had brought along in the hope to find out they were sitting on a fortune.

Liz Rawlings, Hub manager, said: “The event took place on the green in front of the Hub and drew crowds of more than 70 people queuing up with a wide range of items, including pictures, mirrors, jewellery, clocks and a limited-edition Harry Potter figure.

“But there was one thing that baffled everyone including John, who wasn’t able to identify it. The owner of the item and chief organiser of the event, Camilla Campbell, thought it was a support for a drunken seated person but John suggested it might be a naval antique with the heavy spherical base being likely to have been used on a ship. The mystery continues.”

John Nicholson with Susanna and Christopher Lloyd

Judith Metcalf bought along a medal that was given to her husband’s great grandfather in 1912 from the Tsar of Russia, she was interested to learn more of its history.

John, who started work at the age of 15 and has been running Nicholson’s Auctioneers in Fernhurst for more than 40 years said: “I was amazed with the turn out and interested with the wide range of objects I saw. I was very pleased to be able to help with the day and support the Hub which is a huge asset to the village.”

Liz added: “Everyone went away having benefitted from the vast knowledge and experience of both John and Gordon who not only gave them an idea of what their items were worth but were able to give detailed information on their history.”

For more on the Fernhurst Hub, visit www.fernhursthub.org.uk/

Gordon Patrick with Judith Metcalf and her great grandfather's medal from the Tsar of Russia.