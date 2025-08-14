'The finishing touches are almost complete' - Town council says as opening of refurbished play park draws near

Image: Selsey Town Council

Work on Manor Green Park, in Selsey, is drawing to a close and the town council has promised there will be ‘something for everyone’.

The newly refurbished play park will feature a mini tram stop, a nod to the town’s historic tram service, where you’ll find a big tram, a wheelchair friendly trampoline, and five accessible play features, including a seesaw.

Alongside that, and in a first for the Manhood Peninsula, the park will also feature a parkour playground, complete with frames, balance beams and vaults.

The next main section, Rainbow Hill, boasts a colourful wet-pour play zone for the little ones, with slides, bouncy springers, and climbing balls – all perfect for younger children.

Finally, there’s the Bark Park, which agility equipment, tunnels, jumps, and even a Top Dog Podium; great for four legged friends with lots of energy to burn.

To celebrate the work, Selsey Town Council has arranged a grand opening on Tuesday 2 September, from 10:30am–12:30pm. “There’ll be a limited supply of ice creams for children, plus goody bags for children and dogs, generously provided by Eibe play Ltd, our playground installer – so arrive early to grab yours!” a town council spokesperson said.

"Bring your little ones, bring your pups, and step aboard a morning of excitement, laughter, and tram-tastic fun! We can’t wait to see you there!”