The five happiest places to live in Sussex revealed

A new survey has named the happiest places to live across Sussex, and some of the results might surprise you.

The results come from a new national survey by online furniture retailer Furniturebox, which asked 5,000 people across the UK to rate their hometowns for beauty, green spaces, quality schools, affordability and access to good pubs, restaurants and cultural attractions.

Lewes, set in the heart of the South Downs, came out highest in the county thanks to its mix of historic charm, independent shops and strong community spirit.

The town’s pubs, including the Lewes Arms and the Swan Inn, as well as its well-rated schools such as Lewes Old Grammar School and St Pancras Catholic Primary, were highlighted as key draws.

A spokesperson for Furniturebox said the findings show that happiness is more about quality of life than affluence.

“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing,” they said.

“The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Furniturebox, founded a decade ago by former school friends Monty George and Dan Beckles, both 27, has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing furniture brands, rivalling Habitat and Dunelm.

You can see the full list of the UK’s 75 happiest places to live at Furniturebox’s guide.