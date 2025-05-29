The five most magical places in West Sussex, according to our writers

Suffice to say, we here at Sussex World love living here; and these are some of our favourite spots; places to which, when the world gets a little too hard to bear, we return again and again.
1. Cowdray House ruins
First built in 1520 , Cowdray House was partially destroyed in a great fire in 1793, and has sat, almost untouched ever since. They remain an outstanding example of Tudor architecture, comparable to the great homes and palaces of the day, but, for those of us here at Sussex World, they posses an unmistakeable power: as much a part of the landscape as the trees and the river and the wind-sculpted hills, the empty windows staring out like lidless eyes, the ruins are, by turns spectral and gorgeous; a ghost of centuries long past. Photo: Heritage Images
2. Bedham old church and school
Something of a hidden treasure here in West Sussex - a fact that only contributes to its otherworldly beauty. Settled some 2 and a half miles East of Petworth, Bedham old church and school was originally built in 1880 to serve children from the surrounding area. Small and cold, the building's single room was apparently divided by a curtain to separate junior classes from senior classes, until the church as a whole was abandoned in 1959. The ruin is still there, and perfectly accessible after a hike through the gorgeous nearby countryside; beautiful on a sunny July day, maybe a little spookier at night! Photo: Connor Gormley
3. Kingley Vale
Easily one of the most beautiful nature reserves in West Sussex, Kingley Vale is home to a grove of ancient trees, estimated to be some of the oldest living things in great Britain, four bronze age barrows that date back to a historic victory over a Viking war party, and some of the very best views in the county. It's a beautiful spring or summertime walk, full of atmosphere and thick with history. Photo: Connor Gormley
4. Halnaker Windmill
A bit of a Chichester icon - Halnaker tree tunnel is beautiful almost any time of year, but really comes into its own during summer - when the sun comes cascading down in patches through the canopy - and autumn, as the leaves brown on the branches themselves. If the magic of Kingley Vale and Arundel Castle is the magic of human history brought to bear, Halnaker Wind tunnel is the magic of the natural world itself. Photo: GLYN KIRK
