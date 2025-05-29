The five most magical places in West Sussex, according to our writers

One of the oldest and grandest castles in the country, Arundel Castle dates all the way back to the 11th century, when it was built by Roger De Montgomery, and played a key role in the English Civil War - during which it was damaged. Restored over the 18th and 19th centuries, the castle has lost none of its high medieval magic; nestled among acres of rolling hills and verdant woodland, with easy access to the River Arun and the gorgeous market town of Arundel itself, it's almost awe inspiring. Standing at the gate, it's hard not to imagine what it must have been like for the army of parliamentarians asked to siege it in 1643, hard not to admire the gothic spires and ivy-choked battlements that reportedly inspired Mervyn Peake's Gormenghast, and hard not to feel - all over again - the magic of seeing it for the first time.