The Garden Bar and Cafe has opened at Mid Sussex garden centre

A new bar and cafe has opened on the A273 between Burgess Hill and Hassocks. Angela Page and Liza Amos are joint owners of The Garden Bar and Cafe situated on London Road, Hassocks.

They both have a background in childcare and have two successful preschool businesses in Brighton, but when the chance came to start a new venture they decided to seize the opportunity. Angela has an interest in floral arrangements and organising events, so the site seemed a perfect match for them.

There's a large cafe area with plenty of seating and children's toys, another more formal function with chandeliers and decorated beautifully in blue and white, and a garden with tables, chairs and sun umbrellas, making this an ideal venue for parties.

The cafe offers breakfasts, lunches, snacks, drinks and cakes. They have an extensive choice of cakes, including several vegans, and gluten free options.

They're looking at welcoming groups to the venue, including preschool groups, knitting and others in the future.

The cafe is open every day from 9.30-4.30pm, with a 10am start on Sundays.

