The Greatest Dancer contestant in keep fit campaign for her 102nd birthday

​Shoreham dancing queen Dinkie Flowers will be marking her 102nd birthday with a fundraising keep fit campaign for Adur Community Gateway.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 25th Apr 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 18:18 BST

A former international ice skater, Dinkie has been dancing since she was three and 95 years later made her TV debut on The Greatest Dancer, a BBC One talent show.

She raised more than £2,300 for NHS Charities Together with daily keep fit routines in the build up to her 100th birthday in May 2021 and is now back with a new appeal for the Gateway Hub serving Shoreham, Southwick and Fishersgate.

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton joined her for an hour-long dancing session on Friday. He said: "I am delighted that Dinkie is once again dancing to raise money for such an important cause. I would encourage as many people as possible to back her fundraiser for the Fishersgate hub, which does incredible work in our community."

Dinkie Flowers dancing with the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay HoyleDinkie Flowers dancing with the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Tim had previously seen Dinkie dance with the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyles, so he knew she was going to be putting him through his paces, and afterwards, he admitted he was 'knackered'.

Dinkie, who will be celebrating her birthday on May 7, is doing one-hour sessions of keep fit and dance for three days each week. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dinkie-flowers to support her.

