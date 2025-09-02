The history of Lewes Bus Station - from its construction to its closure - is to be celebrated in the County Town.

John Kay, Vice-Chair of Ringmer Parish Council says a small group of researchers, headed by Ruth Thomson, (author of Grown in Lewes,) is planning to celebrate the station and the significant contribution it made to the people of Lewes. He says: "This would be a souvenir of its once-vibrant presence in the town."

The bus station was built by the Ringmer Building Works in 1954. Now researchers want to include bus users' memories of the station such as special journeys, tours, incidents, the newsagents, information office or the cafe. They would also like to see or borrow any memorabilia such as tickets, timetables, photographs, posters and leaflets.

There are also calls to talk to anyone who worked at the bus station, whether as drivers, bus station officials, cafe or depot workers and kiosk staff. They ask: "Did your dad help to build it?" If you can contribute to this project in any way please contact Ruth at: [email protected]