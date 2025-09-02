The honorary Freedom of Newhaven awarded

Juliet Olsworth-Peter, formerly Deputy Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, has been awarded the honorary Freedom of Newhaven.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Olsworth-Peter was presented with a framed scroll by Cllr Kim Bishop, Mayor of Newhaven, after Dieppe Raid commemorations.

The award was made in recognition of her outstanding service, dedication and lasting contributions to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious honour is reserved for individuals who have gone above and beyond in shaping the spirit and future of the town.

Mrs Olsworth-Peter was presented with a framed scroll by Cllr Kim Bishop, Mayor of Newhaven

Mrs Olsworth-Peter JP DL was born in Brighton and grew up in a theatrical family.

She built a career in the educational world and served as a magistrate for 30 years. She was High Sheriff of East Sussex from 2015-2016 and chaired numerous boards, recently the Martlets Hospice for eight years.

She is President of the newly formed Sussex Magistrates' Association.