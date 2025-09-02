The honorary Freedom of Newhaven awarded
Mrs Olsworth-Peter was presented with a framed scroll by Cllr Kim Bishop, Mayor of Newhaven, after Dieppe Raid commemorations.
The award was made in recognition of her outstanding service, dedication and lasting contributions to the community.
The prestigious honour is reserved for individuals who have gone above and beyond in shaping the spirit and future of the town.
Mrs Olsworth-Peter JP DL was born in Brighton and grew up in a theatrical family.
She built a career in the educational world and served as a magistrate for 30 years. She was High Sheriff of East Sussex from 2015-2016 and chaired numerous boards, recently the Martlets Hospice for eight years.
She is President of the newly formed Sussex Magistrates' Association.