NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

The King’s first Birthday Honours List: Lancing police officer receives MBE

A police officer from Lancing has been given an MBE as part of The King’s first Birthday Honours List.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

Police staff John Sennet from Metropolitan Police Operations was given the title for his services to policing.

Mr Sennett is regarded as a covert policing subject matter expert, according to Metropolitan Police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Metropolitan Police said: “His passion and drive have put him at the forefront of reform. He has provided support to over 1,650 covert operations, resulting in 5,000 convictions, the seizure of 12 tons of drugs, 250 firearms, 22,000 weapons and £25m in cash, and ensured that hundreds of children have been protected from sexual predators online. John’s drive and expertise has made him pivotal in advancing tactics across UK and international policing.”

Most Popular
Lancing BeachLancing Beach
Lancing Beach

Mr Sennett added: “I am extremely privileged and honoured to receive this award.”

READ THIS:

The King’s first Birthday Honours List: Here is a list of all the Sussex people who have been recognised

HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from June 6 to 14, 2023

Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Sussex

Related topics:MBELancing