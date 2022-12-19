It’s been a busy year for Mid Sussex with plenty of events happening in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and other towns.

But reporting on news in any area is not easy, with crimes and traffic accidents being among the many dispiriting incidents that happen every day.

So to end 2022 on a positive note the Mid Sussex Times is taking a look back at the five most fun and uplifting stories of the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

1) Kookaburra spotted in Burgess Hill

Paula and Pete Closier with Bonnie who got lost in Bolney and returned home with a rosette from a dog show. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2207193

Advertisement Hide Ad

A husband and wife from Burgess Hill had a surprise encounter with a kookaburra while they were out on a morning run. On Tuesday, May 11, David and Emma Jackson, of Inholmes Park Road, managed to photograph and film the Australian bird near the water tower. The couple said they were both amazed when it flew over their heads and landed in a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2) Nine-year-old boy from Haywards Heath calls 999 for mum

A Haywards Heath mum with a rare heart condition told the Middy how proud she is of her nine-year-old son who called an ambulance for her after she collapsed. Hannah Heasman, of Franklynn Road, said her boy Riley kept calm and dialled 999 so she could get treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riley, 9, called 999 ambulance service when his mother Hannah Heasman collapsed due to her rare heart condition. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2207222

Hannah, who has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, had a ‘flare up’ on June 20 after her husband Michael had left for work. Riley got help from her neighbour and rang Michael before dialling 999 for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

3) Nine-year-old angler from Sussex reels in a ‘monster’ 59-pound catfish

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nine-year-old angler managed to reel in a ‘monster’ 59-pound catfish in late autumn. Finnegan Kelly was pictured with the fish at Latchetts Lakes on Sunday, November 27.

Finnegan Kelly, nine, with his catch at Latchetts Lakes

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dad Justin, 48, who runs How To Basically in Haywards Heath, said the boy was ‘in complete jubilation’ after landing the beast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

4) Haywards Heath scrap metal recycler saves sculpture from The Orchards

A Haywards Heath man rescued a sculpture that was thought to have once been on display in The Orchards shopping centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David and Emma Jackson spotted a kookaburra in Burgess Hill on Tuesday, May 11. Picture

Anthony Steel, a scrap metal recycler from Franklands Village, said he spotted the bronze Family Outing piece on a trip to a Sussex scrapyard in summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a public outcry in July when a photo on social media appeared to show the artwork dumped at the scrapyard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5) Lost dog from Bolney wins rosette at Felbridge show

A missing dog from Bolney made national headlines in summer after returning to her owners with a rosette from a Felbridge dog show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnie, a five-year-old rescue dog, surprised her family by winning third place in a rescue dog category after escaping on July 10. Paula Closier, her husband Peter and their kids were overjoyed at the bizarre outcome when fellow dog lover John Wilmer brought her back.

Paula, 48, said Bonnie had escaped so Peter and the neighbours went off searching for two hours. The man who found her, John Wilmer, did not know where Bonnie was from because she was not wearing her collar, but he was in a rush to get to a dog show and entered her in it.