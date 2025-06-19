It topped a list compiled by TravelSupermarket last year and we can see why this jewel of a market town in West Sussex gets people's votes.

It would be fair to say it is not the most relaxing place to get to, necessarily, due to the busy A27 surrounding the town, but perhaps that is why it is so relaxed when you get there. You are cocooned in a town steeped in history with nature all around.

​Historic Arundel is in the heart of the South Downs and it has so much to offer, from views to walks to independent shops. Whether walking around the antique shops or exploring the hills, it fills your heart with joy.

Mill Road, with its double avenue of trees and stream filled with wildfowl, is always a favourite, with Arundel Castle rising above you on one side and views out to Burpham, Wepham and Warningcamp on the other.

There are footpaths either side of the river which you can take for a lovely river walk or you can stop off at Swanbourne Lake, a really relaxing place to watch the birds on the water.

Taking a walk round Arundel Park will bring you sight of the triangular Hiorne Tower and you can then come back through to London Road to access the top of Arundel High Street. There are lots of independent shops and charming places to explore, plus food and drink options galore.

Visit the Town Quay and to think of how busy the port would have been in the past. There are so many places to visit in Arundel but if it's real relaxation you are after, try The Black Rabbit, where you can sit by the river and enjoy the views.

