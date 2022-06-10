The Murrell Arms: Barnham pub's charity bash raises thousands for Prostate Cancer UK

Steve Rowntree and Jennie Cooper, managers at The Murrell Arms, in Yapton Road, were thrilled with the success of event on Sunday, June 5.

Steve said: "We are delighted to be able to bolster the Prostate Cancer UK coffers with a contribution of £2,650. It was a fantastic event all round and we're thrilled to raise such an amazing amount for the charity.

"Our customers dug deep and to see them support the cause so generously is unbelievable. A big well done and thanks to all who took part."

He pointed out that one in eight men will get prostate cancer and, sadly, one man dies of prostate cancer in the UK every hour.

Steve added: "It's such a worthwhile cause and to raise such a significant amount of money for the charity is so heartening. As well as money, we hope we have raised awareness of the disease, too."

Prostate Cancer UK wants a future where lives are not limited by prostate cancer. For more information, visit prostatecanceruk.org

The charity said: "If you’re over 50, or you’re black, or your dad or brother had it, you’re at even higher risk. We unite the brightest minds in science and healthcare and the most passionate and caring people to help men live long and live well. Prostate cancer is not always life-threatening but when it is, the earlier you catch it the more likely it is to be cured."

