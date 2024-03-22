The Oak Barn's Pie Week raises £1451.66 for St Peter & St James Hospice!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Oak Barn Restaurant raised a tremendous £1451.66 for St Peter & St James Hospice this year.

St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults living with a life-limiting illness in our community and those close to them.

The Oak Barn Restaurant had incorporated the infamous pie into their Daily Specials Menu's throughout the week, with a percentage of each pie donated towards St Peter & St James Hospice.

Cheque presented from St Peter & St James Hospice

Other contributions came from their 'Pie In The Face' event which proved very popular. As well as customers digging deep as usual to donate into St Peter & St James donation tubs.

Pie fillings included turkey and leek, traditional pork pie as well as a well-received brie, cranberry & chestnut pie.

On Saturday 9th March, Chris Harris, the restaurant manager, volunteered to have pies thrown at him between 12pm and 4pm. This proved an enormous 'hit' for the staff and customers who donated generously to take part.

