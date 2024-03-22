The Oak Barn's Pie Week raises £1451.66 for St Peter & St James Hospice!

The Oak Barn, Burgess Hill, regularly supports National Food Days and continually likes to contribute to charities. The Great British Pie Week was an event hosted between Monday 4th March until Saturday 9th March, and with the outstanding support of the staff and customers, they were able to raise a magnificent £1451.66 for St Peter & St James Hospice.
The Oak Barn Restaurant raised a tremendous £1451.66 for St Peter & St James Hospice this year.

St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults living with a life-limiting illness in our community and those close to them.

The Oak Barn Restaurant had incorporated the infamous pie into their Daily Specials Menu's throughout the week, with a percentage of each pie donated towards St Peter & St James Hospice.

Cheque presented from St Peter &amp; St James Hospice

Other contributions came from their 'Pie In The Face' event which proved very popular. As well as customers digging deep as usual to donate into St Peter & St James donation tubs.

Pie fillings included turkey and leek, traditional pork pie as well as a well-received brie, cranberry & chestnut pie.

On Saturday 9th March, Chris Harris, the restaurant manager, volunteered to have pies thrown at him between 12pm and 4pm. This proved an enormous 'hit' for the staff and customers who donated generously to take part.

Chris was very pleased with the outcome of the event.. "We thank all our staff for working hard throughout the week to make the event a success, and more importantly, we would like to extend our gratitude to all of our customers for their generosity. We are very pleased with the total raised, beating our previous fundraising total."

