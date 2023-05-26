The Osees take their brand of punk rock to Brighton this bank holiday weekend

The experienced San Francisco five-piece are on the road again, off the back of last year’s album A Foul Fourm, a classic late 70s-sounding punk album.

The experienced San Francisco five-piece are on the road again playing 12 dates in the UK, off the back of last year’s album A Foul Fourm, a classic late 70s-sounding punk album.

In their 26-year existence, the band has changed its line-up and name several times, having previously been known as Orinoka Crash Suite, OCS, Orange County Sound, The Ohsees, The Oh Sees, Thee Oh Sees, and Oh Sees.

No matter which of the 14 previous members had been on stage playing, the band have always been known for their energetic live shows and whimsical visual aesthetic.

They are also one of the most prolific artists on the scene, releasing a total of 25 studio albums under their six different names.

And less then 12 months after their last release, the boys are back with their 26th record – The Intercepted Message – a synth-pop-inspired project that lead singer John Dwyer called ‘a pop record for tired times’.

He said: “Allow your 24 hour news cycle eyes to squint at this smiling abattoir doorman. You can find your place here at long last. All are welcome… Suffering from Politic amnesia? Bored of AI-generated pop slop? Then this one is for you, our friends.”

The band have also shared the album’s title track as a lead single, with the album itself due out on August 18.