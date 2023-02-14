The finalists for the 10th English Hair and Beauty Awards 2023-Chapter 3 have been announced, including Be Fabulous in Peacehaven for Hair Salon of the Year.

Voted for by the public, the awards “seek to recognise and commend the efforts, tireless work and success of people working in the hair and beauty industry.”

The black-tie event will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Leonardo Royal Southampton Hotel Grand Harbour. The awards celebrate innovative people who redefine hair, skin and make-up looks who will gather to celebrate their success and the growth of the industry.

Be Fabulous, Peacehaven, has been shortlisted in the Hair Salon of the Year category. They so far have 20 awards in their portfolio since opening in 2017, from multiple awarding bodies. This will be their fifth time attending these awards.

Be Fabulous, Peacehaven, finalists at the English Hair and Beaty awards. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

Victoria Mann, owner of the salon said: “We love what we do here and we love getting people confident, making them feel like they can smile again, and just generally making people feel comfortable in the salon. We’re all very much looking forward to going and having a really positive and fun evening celebrating our industry.”

It has been reported by the Hair and Beauty Industry Statistics for the UK and Worldwide in 2022 that by 2024, the global hair and beauty industry is expected to be worth £368 billion.

The ceremony promises to be a night to remember, dedicated exclusively to those who work hard to make us look our best by following the latest trends and using creative techniques that result in flawless looks.

Campaign Manager of The English Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 said: “Some of the most iconic stylists, beauticians and well-known salons got shortlisted in this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards, making it a really fierce competition. Our aim is to highlight the strong presence and profitability of the country’s hair and beauty industry and recognise the professionals whose talent, ethos and excellence have put them forward to receive the recognition they deserve. We can’t wait to welcome all our guests and deliver an enjoyable event. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck.”