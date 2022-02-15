The return will see the choir perform Handel's best-known composition, Messiah.

Originally planned for Spring 2020, rehearsals were held and a workshop took place just before the first lockdown. This gave our choir members and guest singers a taste of some of the wonderful choruses.

The Phoenix Choir

This year rehearsals started in January, and a similar workshop event will be held on Saturday, March 12 2022 in Crawley Baptist Church.

Guest singers are invited to join Phoenix Choir of Crawley members and guest singers for our Messiah Singing Workshop.

Participants will work on their vocal technique with voice coach Vicki Stilwell and will be led by Phoenix Choir Music Director, George Salmon, to sing selected choruses from this iconic piece.

Experienced singers also have the option of attending further rehearsals and taking part in the performance at The Hawth on April 2, alongside four fabulous professional soloists and a professional orchestra.

Choir secretary, Angela Finn, said: "We can't wait to get back on stage at The Hawth - singing a big work, with top quality soloists and orchestra in a large venue is a really thrilling experience.

"We have rehearsed just the choir parts, accompanied by a keyboard, so hearing it come together with all the instruments and solo parts, as Handel intended, is very exciting."

Full details of the Workshop are on www.PhoenixChoirCrawley.org.