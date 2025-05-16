The Power of Music returns to Haywards Heath this weekend

On Saturday 17th May The Orchards Shopping Centre will put on another day of free entertainment with the return of their “Power Of Music” event. The day begins at 10am and runs till 4.30, and will include an Sing – Choirs for Childrens, the Reza Community Orchestra, Soulville, invited open mic performers, the talented Tobias and of course Rok Skool. Refreshments are available locally and the town offers carparks nearby. Here are a selection of images taken at the event in 2023.