The pub where Hastings Bonfire was born 30 years ago

The 30 year celebrations have seen the creation of new banners, including one outside the Hastings Old Town pub where the organisers first met to discuss bringing traditional Sussex bonfire celebrations back to Hastings.

Legend has it that it came about after John Beeching, a member of Whatlington Renegades at Battle, challenged Jack in the Green founder Keith Leech to start a new Hastings bonfire society.

Keith met with John at the Stag pub in All Saints Street to discuss the idea. They were joined by Candy Clark and Kaye French. Also present were Liz Beeching and Jim Franklin.

Sadly John Beeching, a Sussex bonfire stalwart, died last year following a stroke, but he lived to see his dream of bonfire revived in Hastings and was a key member of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society.

The first organised bonfire society in Hastings was formed in 1854, and the tradition has seen periods of decline and revival. By 1879 there were 5 societies in Hastings and St Leonards. By 1882 there were 10 societies processing.

It was popular in the 1950’s when there were bonfire societies at the Hollington, Halton and Bohemia areas across the town, but then died out.

Now the bonfire celebrations are a key even on the Hastings calendar attracting thousands of people to watch the spectacle.

The 16th Century Stag pub at the top of picturesque All Saints Street, is one of the oldest pubs in Hastings and has past associations with smuggling groups. The bonfire procession passes the pub.

1 . The Stag in All Saints Street, where Hastings Bonfire was revived 30 years ago The Stag in All Saints Street, where Hastings Bonfire was revived 30 years ago Photo: supplied

2 . The bonfire banner outside the Stag The bonfire banner outside the Stag Photo: supplied