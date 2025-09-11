The Real Eating Company Chichester unveils menu refresh and women-owned cups

A Chichester cafe has unveiled a fresh new menu whilst promoting its women-owned identity through bold coffee cups.

The Real Eating Company’s Chichester café has just had a refresh, with manager Laura Szeputi revealing a brand new menu and sustainable cups that celebrate its identity as a women-founded business.

On the food front, the café is championing seasonal produce with three new standout salads: a butternut squash, lentil and rocket mix; an orzo pasta with pesto and chickpeas; and a crunchy seasonal slaw. Customers can enjoy these on their own or as part of a plate alongside the café’s house-made frittatas, which are prepared fresh each day using locally sourced Sussex Charmer cheese.

Breakfast lovers are also in for a treat, with options ranging from a vegetarian spread with avocado, roasted tomatoes and sourdough, to a hearty full English. Sweet treats include hand-finished sausage rolls, scones with homemade jam, and even a Victoria sponge cake identical to the one served at Buckingham Palace.

But it’s not just about the food. The Real Eating Company is doubling down on its mission to support women in business. Their new takeaway cups now carry a message promoting their partnership with a women-owned coffee producer in Brazil. The beans are grown, picked and marketed entirely by women across three generations of the same family, with the café paying fair market value to ensure fair wages and better futures for them.

“It’s really important for us to shout about the fact we’re women-owned,” Szeputi explained. “The stickers on our cups showcase the amazing work being done by women in coffee, not just here in the UK but globally too.”

Since launching the new menu, customers have responded enthusiastically. “Saturday was the busiest day I’ve ever had since starting here,” Szeputi said. “The salads are going down a storm, and the frittata is so popular we rarely have any left at the end of the day.”

With a focus on fresh local ingredients, sustainability, and proudly supporting women in business, The Real Eating Company is giving Chichester locals plenty to feel good about.