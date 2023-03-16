Edit Account-Sign Out
The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea joins Goodwood Revival line up

By Sam Pole
Published 16th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT
Dominic Chinea will be headlining the Goodwood Revival’s Revive and Thrive heritage craft content, where workshops and demonstrations will share traditional upcycling wisdom through a modern lens.

Dominic is famous for bringing time-worn belongings back to life on a raft of popular television shows.

Skilled enough to renovate ‘anything with wheels’, Dominic’s talents extend way beyond vehicle restoration to sign painting, metal work and set design, with previous clients including Rankin and Hunger Magazine.

Dominic is also an expert salvage hunter and the author of Tools, A Visual History: The Hardware that Built, Measured and Repaired the World. A passionate advocate of heritage craftsmanship.

In 2023, a packed schedule of Revive and Thrive demonstrations and workshop will embrace that strikingly relevant ethos, amplifying the voices of those with a passion for sustainable heritage crafts.

Dominic Chinea said: “I’m thrilled to be back at Goodwood Revival - I really want the Revive & Thrive Area to inspire people to have a go, and if not take up a craft, then appreciate and support those who do.”

The Duke of Richmond, founder of Goodwood Revival, said: “Dominic really exemplifies what we mean by ‘Revive & Thrive’, and has so many sustainable solutions to share with our visitors. He’s an authority on automotive restoration, of course, but also embodies the creativity, joy and excitement we celebrate at

Revival.”

The rest of the stellar line-up of experts and influencers will be announced soon.

History