The Royal British Legion is encouraging members of the public to wear a poppy, donate to the Armed Forces charity, and decorate the Poppy Car.

The car will arrive on Friday, November 4, and will be placed near the Memorial opposite Sea Road, where it will remain for ten days.

Members of the public will be encouraged to take part in the decoration and donate what they can to the RBL.

The car has made appearances in East Sussex for the last three years, and so far has raised more than £7,000.

The Poppy Car arriving in Bexhill in 2021.

Sonja Bateup, Community Fundraiser for the RBL in Sussex, said: “It’s great to see the return of the Poppy Car; it’s something the local community have grown to recognise and love each year. It’s also been a great way to tell people the Poppy Appeal is here once again and raise to money for the Royal British Legion.

“Taking part in the Poppy Appeal really shows the Armed Forces community that you care about them, and funds raised through the RBL’s Poppy Appeal mean we can continue our vital work of supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families through hardships, injuries and bereavement.”

The official opening on Friday will be attended by local Branch Standard Bearers, Town Mayor Paul Plim, as well as additional dignitaries and representatives of the RBL.

The Poppy Car is a hand-built full-size car skeleton, based on a Model T-Ford shape and is made from steel plates and tubing. The idea was first coined by former Mayor of Bexhill, Lynn Langlands, and the car is owned by Rother District Council who have supplied and delivered the car free of charge for the last three years.

The RBL’s Poppy Appeal takes place from October 27 until Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

Throughout this period, the charity will be remembering and paying tribute to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the 70 remarkable years of service and dedication she gave throughout her reign, including as the RBL’s Patron and longest serving Commander-in-Chief of the British Armed Forces.