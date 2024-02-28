The 'Sad Club' at St Richard's Catholic College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Richard's Catholic College are proud to present the 'Sad Club' performance on 5th March with the performance starting at 7pm.

Life. Love. Family. Navigating the perils of growing up, young people have their own unique ways to figure out what it’s all about, eventually discovering we’re really all part of the same ‘Sad Club’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performance in the School Hall, St Richard's Catholic College, Ashdown Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1SE Tickets £5 for adults, £3 for pupils. Please buy tickets on the door with cash. Please note the play is suitable for Year 9 upwards.

Supported by the National Theatre Connections logo and The Arts Council England.