The 'Sad Club' at St Richard's Catholic College

A riotous piece of gig theatre, The Sad Club mixes live music, bold new writing and laugh-out-loud comedy to give a glimpse of what growing up is like for young people today.
By miranda penningtonContributor
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:18 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 11:55 GMT
St Richard's Catholic College are proud to present the 'Sad Club' performance on 5th March with the performance starting at 7pm.

Life. Love. Family. Navigating the perils of growing up, young people have their own unique ways to figure out what it’s all about, eventually discovering we’re really all part of the same ‘Sad Club’.

Performance in the School Hall, St Richard's Catholic College, Ashdown Rd, Bexhill-on-Sea TN40 1SE Tickets £5 for adults, £3 for pupils. Please buy tickets on the door with cash. Please note the play is suitable for Year 9 upwards.

Supported by the National Theatre Connections logo and The Arts Council England.

Please contact mswhelanl@strichardscc.com for further information

