Residents and visitors are being asked to nominate their favourite family business as part of a national campaign being run by ShopAppy, an online shopping platform that can be used to browse and buy products and services from local businesses.

Nominations need to be made by June 12 and each person nominating will be entered into a free prize draw to win £50 to spend on ShopAppy.com or ShopLocalOnline.org.

One business will be selected by a panel of judges to receive a professional photography session for their family and an award as the UK's Favourite Family Business. The winner will be announced on June 27.

People can find out more and nominate their favourite business at: shopappy.com/family-business

Chichester District Council is paying for local businesses to join the platform until March 2023, using a government grant. The ShopAppy website has already launched in Chichester and will launch in Midhurst, Selsey, East Wittering and Petworth over the coming months.

Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said, “We know how many excellent family businesses we have in the district and so we want to encourage residents and visitors to nominate them for this award.”

“Customers have a very positive impact on others when they choose local. When you spend with a local business, almost 40p of what you spend in every pound stays in your local community, which is something we want to encourage.”