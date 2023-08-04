The Seaview in East Preston is getting set to celebrate one year since its transformation – take a look inside.

The seafront restaurant, bar and hotel was refurbished last August, and has also taken on a new general manager this year who has contributed to the venue’s success.

Worthing-born Carlo Renzulli grew up in the heart of the restaurant trade in his parent’s restaurants in Brighton, Worthing and Shoreham since the 1980s.

He said: “From about the age of 11, I was prepping salads and prawn cocktails in the kitchen

and by the time I was 14, working on the restaurant floor.”

Carlo has since worked in Oxford, London and Australia, where he got married and started a family.

However, he decided to move back home to be closer to his parents, and set his sights on The Seaview, believing it would be the perfect place to ‘unleash his creativity and love of a start up business’.

Carlo said: “I had a good job but had come home to really make a difference somewhere – I saw that The Seaview, now beautifully refurbished and revitalised, would be the perfect spot for me to really contribute to its success and so, here I am ready to create the Seaview as the heart of East Preston!

"We offer an ever-changing menu of light bites as well as an a la carte and a delicious, nutritious children’s menu making the most of our proximity to the sea and all of the excellent local Sussex produce suppliers.

“We love to cater for special occasions and stage gorgeous wedding receptions. Our calendar of events includes live music, gathering together to enjoy big sporting events, a bottomless brunch and our beautiful rooms and a separate two bed cottage are available to rent for short or long stays.

“I love it here at The Seaview. I learned recently that it used to be a casino in its earlier life. Some may remember it as the King of Clubs. I certainly feel that I have had a big win as I couldn’t imagine a better place to be as my family and I become a part of this wonderful

community again. There really is no place like home.”

The Seaview East Preston is open seven days a week from 10am daily and can be contacted on Instagram: @theseaviewep, www.the-seaview.co.uk or by calling: 01903 773988.

