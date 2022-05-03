The Sex Pistols are back - with their classic/controversial jubilee celebration God Save The Queen

Either way, they are back. Or at least their Queen’s Silver Jubilee single is.
The Sex Pistols have announced the re-release of their “era-defining” single GOD SAVE THE QUEEN, promising a “Jubilee Treat for music fans.”
Spokesman Chris Goodman said: “When the Sex Pistols made their definitive statement during the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977 with the incendiary single ‘God Save The Queen’, they produced a manifesto that threatened and delighted in equal measure.
“Now, as the nation prepares for another Jubilee, the single is back.
“It had been a struggle. Dropped by their record label A&M in the midst of controversy after just 6 days, the label destroyed 25,000 copies of the record, making the handful of copies remaining, ultra rare collectibles. In honour of this, just 1,977 copies of the re-released A&M version will be available.
“The band then signed to Virgin and officially released the single, which was banned by the BBC and reached Number 1 on the UK's NME chart, but appeared at Number 2 on the Official UK Singles chart, leading to accusations that the song was purposely kept off the top spot. For the only time in chart history, the track was listed as a blank, to avoid offence to the establishment.
“4,000 copies of the Virgin re-release will be on sale to fans.
“Both versions recreate original artwork, with the A&M edition featuring its generic company sleeve and pressed on silver/platinum vinyl. The Virgin single has the absolutely iconic Sex Pistols artwork designed by Jamie Reid (© Sex Pistols Residuals).
“The B sides also reflect the original releases with ‘No Feeling’ for A&M,’ and Did You No Wrong’ for Virgin.”
Formats:
7” 1 - Virgin Version (4,000 copies)
A/ God Save The Queen
B/ Did You No Wrong
7" 2 - A&M Version - (1977 copies)
A/ God Save The Queen
B/ No Feeling
Have you read: Grace: why tonight's episode confirmed Brighton-based detective series as essential viewing
Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections
Have you read: Grace: why Roy Grace creator Peter James is so delighted with John Simm’s portrayal of his Brighton-based detective
Have you read: Petworth Festival: This is when it is being held, here are the names of those appearing, and this is how to obtain tickets
Have you read: Hastings panto announced
Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way
Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician